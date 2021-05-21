Black Fungus: Covid-triggerd black fungus infection is rising in India. So far, over 7,000 people have been infected with the disease and over 200 have lost their lives. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus. The state has reported the highest number of deaths due to black fungus, a new cause of concern for the health authorities. The Hindustan Times reports that at least 7,250 people have been infected with Mucormycosis. It has so far killed at least 219 people in the country, according to the figures shared by officials with HT.

In the last couple of weeks, the states have reported a sharp rise in the number of black fungus cases. The Centre on Thursday asked the states to declare it a notified disease. Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana have already declared black fungus as a notified disease.

According to HT, Gujarat is the second worst hit state in terms of fungus infection followed by Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat has reported 1,163 cases and 61 deaths whereas Madhya Pradesh has recorded 575 infections and 31 deaths.

Haryana has reported 268 cases and eight deaths while Delhi has recorded 203 cases and one death. In Uttar Pradesh, 169 cases of mucormycosis and eight deaths due to it have been reported. Its neighbouring state Bihar has recorded 103 cases and 2 deaths. Chhattisgarh has reported 101 infection and one death, Karnataka reported 97 cases and no death, Telangana has 90 cases and 10 deaths, as per HT.

Recently, Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that mucormycosis infection was on the rise in the wake of the Covid-19. He said misuse of steroids during Covid treatment was a major cause behind this infection. He also added that the patients who are diabetic or Covid positive and are taking steroids have an increased chance of contracting the infection.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.