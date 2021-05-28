Black fungus: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a ramp-up of stocks of alternate drugs to treat black fungus disease in view of the shortage of Amphotericin. The state has so far reported 188 cases of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus).

Also Read | Punjab extends lockdown till 10 June. Details here

In an official release, the state government said: "With only Liposomal Amphotericin B injections in the stock, and just 880 more Liposomal expected to be received today (Thursday), the CM stressed the need to strengthen alternate drug stocks as recommended by the Expert Group constituted by his government to deal with the crisis."

Also Read | Punjab govt announces free treatment for all Covid patients

Black fungus is caused by the overuse of steroids in Covid treatment.

The chief minister also informed that the state government already made available the alternate drugs — Itraconazole (4,000 tablets) and Posaconazole (5,00 tablets), as suggested by the Expert Group.

The 6-member Expert Group has begun its task of advising hospitals on the black fungus treatment protocols and the use of various drugs being supplied to them.

On Thursday, the Punjab government extended the lockdown till 10 June. However, in view of the decline in positive as well as active cases, the restriction on the number of passengers in personal vehicles was removed.

Earlier, the Punjab government had said that not more than two persons can travel in a car. This restriction was removed yesterday.

On Thursday, Punjab reported 3854 Covid cases and 5995 recoveries.

The Punjab government has announced to provide free treatment to all COVID patients under state health insurance policy - Sarbat Sehat Beema Yojna - at empanelled private hospitals. Treatment of Covid patients are already free in the government hospitals.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.