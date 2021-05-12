The government is therefore engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug. The supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and increase in its production domestically, it added. "After reviewing the stock position with the manufacturers/importers, and the demand pattern of Amphotericin B, the Department of Pharma, has on 11th May, 2021 , allocated this drug amongst the States/UTs based on expected supply that will be available from May 10 to May 31, 2021," the statement said.