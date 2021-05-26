The country has recorded 11,717 cases of " Black Fungus " or Mucormycosis so far with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana logging the highest number of rare fungal infection, according to the latest government data.

While Maharashtra has reported 2,770 cases, Gujarat has logged 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh has registered 768 cases, Madhya Pradesh has 752 cases, and Telangana has 744 cases so far.

In the national capital, 620 cases have been recorded till now, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. However, the data shared by the Union Minister shows nearly 120 cases.

The Central Government has declared it as a notifiable disease while 11 states have already declared it as an epidemic.

Black Fungus treatment

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday announced that the additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin- B drug, used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the states and UTs today.

The government has allocated 7,210 vials to Gujarat, followed by 6,980 vials to Maharashtra as part of the 29,250 fresh allocation.

Several other states like Andhra Pradesh (1,930), Madhya Pradesh (1,910), Telangana (1,890), Uttar Pradesh (1,780), Rajasthan (1,250), Karnataka (1,220), Haryana (1,110) also received additional vials to counter the infection.

Earlier, additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated on 24 May and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across India on 21 May.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

While government hospitals have started giving treatments, many of the private super/multi-specialty hospitals in Delhi told news agency ANI that the cost of treatment can range up to ₹10 to ₹15 lakh per patient excluding post-discharge treatment.

Indian doctors are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with coronavirus and those who have recently recovered. They believe that the fungal infection may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients.

