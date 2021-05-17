Bengaluru: A facility to treat the post COVID complication Black Fungus has been launched at the Boring Hospital in Bengaluru, said Health Minister K Sudhakar. He also said that the facility for the treatment of the disease shall be launched in other districts as well.

Black Fungus is likely to occur among Covid-19 patients with low immunity and steroid overdose or diabetes.

"On consultation with ophthalmologists in Maharashtra (where Black Fungus patients are already being treated) the best treatment is being launched at Boring Hospital from Monday. The treatment shall also be available across other districts and medical colleges," K Sudhakar said, ANI reported.

"Black fungus treatment should be given for seven consecutive weeks, which costs around ₹2 to 3 lakhs. It will be discussed with the chief minister to provide the treatment free of charge. The central government would supply the amphotericin drug, which has been requested for a dose of ₹20,000," he said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

