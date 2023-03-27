‘Black magic to save itself…’ BJP slams Congress's black shirt ‘drama’ over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 03:34 PM IST
His membership ended soon after the court delivered its verdict. Why are they creating this drama, BJP leader Anurag Thakur said
Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress party's ‘black shirt’ protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, referring to it as a "drama" and questioning the party's commitment to the court's decisions. Thakur also took a jibe at Gandhi, claiming that his arrogance prevented him from accepting the court's verdict in a defamation case against him.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×