Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress party's ‘black shirt’ protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, referring to it as a "drama" and questioning the party's commitment to the court's decisions. Thakur also took a jibe at Gandhi, claiming that his arrogance prevented him from accepting the court's verdict in a defamation case against him.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been insulting the OBC community. Has the Congress party stopped believing in the courts? Rahul Gandhi's arrogance is such that he did not apologise to the OBC community, or in the court. He is not ready to accept the court's judgment. The order was of the court. His membership ended soon after the court delivered its verdict. Why are they creating this drama now?" Thakur said.

"They are not letting the Parliament session run for one man who goes abroad and insults India. And when he returns, the Parliament cannot run if he does not speak. Will the Congress party keep on insulting the OBC community like this? Will Congress keep wearing black clothes after doing black deeds? Will the party now resort to black magic to save itself?" the union minister.

The Opposition parties, dressed in black, had marched from the Parliament complex towards Vijay Chowk to protest the Centre's inaction over the Adani issue.

Thakur also responded to Gandhi's recent statement that he would never apologize for criticizing the BJP-led government, stating that Gandhi could never be Veer Savarkar.

"Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar. Savarkar never went abroad to roam for six months. He was dedicated to the country's freedom. Rahul Gandhi can never be Veer Savarkar but he should have respected former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Nehru. He insulted them also along with Savarkar. A post stamp was issued (on Savarkar) during your government in 1970. Indira Gandhi had written a letter and talked about Savarkar's contribution," he said.

Gandhi had recently in a press conference stated "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers an apology".

Opposition MPs held a meeting to formulate their strategy for the day, with several parties in attendance, including DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

(With inputs from agencies)