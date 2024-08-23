The Health Ministry has decided to introduce an “appropriate Indian dress code” for convocation ceremonies at AIIMS, INIs and other similar institutions.

“It is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various Institutes of the Ministry. This attire originated in the middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” urged a missive from the Health Ministry.