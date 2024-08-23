Hello User
'Black robe is colonial legacy': Govt advocates for 'desi' overhaul of convocation ceremony outfit at AIIMS, INI

'Black robe is colonial legacy': Govt advocates for ‘desi’ overhaul of convocation ceremony outfit at AIIMS, INI

Livemint

AIIMS and other medical institutes will adopt a dress code based on local traditions for convocations, replacing the ‘European attire introduced during British colonial rule’.

'Black robe is colonial legacy': Govt advocates for ‘desi’ overhaul of convocation ceremony outfit at AIIMS, INI

The Health Ministry has decided to introduce an “appropriate Indian dress code" for convocation ceremonies at AIIMS, INIs and other similar institutions.

“It is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various Institutes of the Ministry. This attire originated in the middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The above tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed," urged a missive from the Health Ministry.

Accordingly it has been decided by the Ministry that the various Institutes of the Ministry including AIIMS/INIs engaged in imparting medical education will design appropriate India dress code for the Convocation Ceremony of their Institute’ based on local traditions of the State in which the Institute is located. The proposal to this effect should be submitted to the Ministry through their respective Divisions of Ministry for consideration and approval of Secretary (Health): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

