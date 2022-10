Industrialist Anand Mahindra is famous for sharing witty, motivational, and thoughtful posts. The billionaire regularly shares a wide variety of information in the form of photo posts or video posts with his 9.8 million Twitter fan base.

On Thursday, the Mahindra Group chairman was seen making fun of bizarre data. He lampooned a Twitter page called 'World of Statistics' that claimed that black-coloured cars are more prone to road accidents.

As per the World of Statistics post, black-coloured cars are at 47% risk of a crash, followed by grey-coloured cars at 11%, silver-coloured cars at 10%, and blue and red-coloured cars at 7% each, respectively.

Further, the data claimed that white, yellow, orange and gold-coloured car colours are least likely to be crashed.

Since the statistics had no validation and were simply the numbers, therefore, Anand Mahindra lampooned the Twitter handle using a phrase by Mark Twain--an American writer.

The business tycoon said the statistics reminded him of "Lies, damned lies, and statistics" is unclear". It’s a phrase describing the persuasive power of statistics to bolster weak arguments. He also wrote in Hindi, "Kuch Bhi", which means Rubbish.

What??

Made me think of:

Or as we would say in Hindi: Kuch bhi? https://t.co/FR6WjoK5Mv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 13, 2022

Netizens reacted to Mahindra's post, some agreeing with the industrialist while others found a reason behind the stats.

A user called the stats 'strange' and added, How does a certain car color results in a car accident?

It's beyond Science.

Exactly!

pretty strange stats. How a certain car color results in a car accident ?

It's beyond Science 😂 — ANUBHAV RAWAT (@AnubhavRawat_) October 13, 2022

Another user wrote, "There is a lesser number of Yellow, Gold and Orange cars on road. Maybe taken as a loophole".

There are lesser number of Yellow, Gold and Orange cars on road. Maybe taken as a loophole — Tarun (@tara_rev) October 13, 2022

On the visibility of colours, users said the stats could be correct. "No. Makes sense. Car colors like black are more likely to be vulnerable at night hours unlike bright colors like white or yellow. Right?"

No. Makes sense. Car colors like black are more likely to be vulnerable at night hours unlike bright colors like white or yellow. Right? — Ankur Vig (@ankurvigone) October 13, 2022