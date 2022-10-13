Black-coloured cars more prone to accidents? Here's what Anand Mahindra says

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is famous for sharing witty, motivational, and thoughtful posts. The billionaire regularly shares a wide variety of information in the form of photo posts or video posts with his 9.8 million Twitter fan base.
On Thursday, the Mahindra Group chairman was seen making fun of bizarre data. He lampooned a Twitter page called 'World of Statistics' that claimed that black-coloured cars are more prone to road accidents.
As per the World of Statistics post, black-coloured cars are at 47% risk of a crash, followed by grey-coloured cars at 11%, silver-coloured cars at 10%, and blue and red-coloured cars at 7% each, respectively.
Further, the data claimed that white, yellow, orange and gold-coloured car colours are least likely to be crashed.
Since the statistics had no validation and were simply the numbers, therefore, Anand Mahindra lampooned the Twitter handle using a phrase by Mark Twain--an American writer.
The business tycoon said the statistics reminded him of "Lies, damned lies, and statistics" is unclear". It’s a phrase describing the persuasive power of statistics to bolster weak arguments. He also wrote in Hindi, "Kuch Bhi", which means Rubbish.
Netizens reacted to Mahindra's post, some agreeing with the industrialist while others found a reason behind the stats.
A user called the stats 'strange' and added, How does a certain car color results in a car accident?
Another user wrote, "There is a lesser number of Yellow, Gold and Orange cars on road. Maybe taken as a loophole".
On the visibility of colours, users said the stats could be correct. "No. Makes sense. Car colors like black are more likely to be vulnerable at night hours unlike bright colors like white or yellow. Right?"
