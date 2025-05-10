Blackout News: Full list of cities impacted on Saturday after Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement

States like Punjab, Rajasthan, are among many others where the people are experiencing another blackout due to several explosions, hours after India and Pakistan came to an agreement about de-escalation on May 10. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published10 May 2025, 09:26 PM IST
Several border states across India are witnessing another blackout hours after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday, May 10.
Several border states across India are witnessing another blackout hours after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday, May 10. (PTI)

Indian states, like Punjab and Rajasthan, were among many others which were witnessing another blackout on Saturday, May 10, as local reports emerged about Pakistan violating the ceasefire hours after announcing the agreement between themselves and India. 

List of areas under Blackout

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan

Ferozepur in Punjab 

Jammu (Complete blackout) 

Barnala in Punjab 

Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir

Katra in Jammu & Kashmir 

Barmer in Rajasthan 

Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir 

Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir 

Pakistan violates ceasefire

Hours after India and Pakistan officially announced a mutual agreement for de-escalation, blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles were spotted in the Indian airspace. 

According to local resident reports, Gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar, while other places, Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, were subject to citywide blackouts. 

 

(This is a developing story. The story will be updated soon.) 

(With live video inputs from wire agencies)

Stay updated with the latest developments on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan conflict . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaBlackout News: Full list of cities impacted on Saturday after Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.