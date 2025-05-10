Blackout News: Full list of cities impacted on Saturday after Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement

Indian states, like Punjab and Rajasthan, were among many others which were witnessing another blackout on Saturday, May 10, as local reports emerged about Pakistan violating the ceasefire hours after announcing the agreement between themselves and India.

List of areas under Blackout Jaisalmer in Rajasthan

Ferozepur in Punjab

Jammu (Complete blackout)

Barnala in Punjab

Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir

Katra in Jammu & Kashmir

Barmer in Rajasthan

Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir

Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire Hours after India and Pakistan officially announced a mutual agreement for de-escalation, blasts were heard in Jammu city and projectiles were spotted in the Indian airspace.

According to local resident reports, Gunshots and multiple blasts were also heard in Srinagar, while other places, Udhampur, Ferozepur, and Jaisalmer, were subject to citywide blackouts.

(This is a developing story. The story will be updated soon.)