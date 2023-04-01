BlackRock, Invesco devalue Byju’s, Swiggy stakes amid tech valuation adjustment5 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 09:44 AM IST
- To control losses, Byju's has been implementing cost-cutting measures, including two rounds of layoffs that have affected around 3,500 employees.
Recent US filings reveal that Byju's and Swiggy faced a decrease in their valuation from US investors last year. BlackRock reduced its investment value in Byju's by almost 50%, while Invesco marked down its investment in Swiggy by 23%, as reported by The Economic Times.
