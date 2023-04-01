BlackRock, Invesco devalue Byju’s, Swiggy stakes amid tech valuation adjustment

Meanwhile, HSBC Global Research has noted that Zomato has started reclaiming market share lost to Swiggy in the second half of 2022, after relaunching its loyalty programme Zomato Gold. The slowdown in Swiggy's business has led to a drop in its valuation, with the SoftBank-backed company now valued at $4.5 billion, down from $5 billion in November 2021.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}