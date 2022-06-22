In the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad from June 2022, the joint statement said
Nexus Malls, the Indian retail portfolio arm of the Blackstone Group, Wednesday announced its association with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP, for the roll-out of electric vehicle charging stations and battery swapping stations across their portfolio of 17 malls across 13 cities.
The joint venture, in a statement, said, “As part of this partnership, Nexus Malls will be installed with 24x7 charging infrastructure for two and four-wheeler EVs."
The joint statement said in the first phase, these charging stations will be available at Nexus Malls in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad from June 2022.
It is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. It added that last year Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs, the joint statement further added.
"To accelerate EV adoption, Nexus will encourage the company's customers to charge vehicles at their malls amongst other environmentally conscious initiatives," the statement said.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nexus Malls have taken several measures to reassure the customers of their safety and hygiene on the premises of the malls. This in turn has resulted in the fastest business recoveries in the industry and made the malls the most preferred destinations in their respective cities.
"The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs," the statement added.
Reliance BP Mobility Ltd launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navde in Navi Mumbai, in 2021. The JV opened one of India's largest EV charging hubs in Delhi in January 2022.