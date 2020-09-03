Blame for rising tensions between two countries lay with China: Foreign ministry

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said dialogue was the only way to resolve outstanding disputes between India and China amid an impasse in talks, urging Beijing to “sincerely engage" with New Delhi to lessen tensions that have been at an unprecedented high since May.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava however said the blame for heightening tensions between the two countries lay with China – “a direct result," he said of “actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect the unilateral change of the status quo." His reference was to multiple intrusions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh in May in violation of agreements and pacts signed between the two countries since 1993 to claim more Indian territory pending a solution to their undemarcated border.

Srivastava’s comments came on a day Indian and Chinese military commanders were continuing dialogue -- for the fourth day in a row -- to defuse tensions that had spiked over 29-30 April the weekend. Talks over the past three days had ended inconclusively, with India saying that China attempted to intrude even as the talks were on. This came after Chinese soldiers tried to open a new front in the current faceoff between the two sides by attempting intrusions along the south bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India said these were thwarted.

Tensions are already high over China occupying what is seen as Indian territory on the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake besides other areas in Ladakh. Many rounds of diplomatic and military talks have not resulted in any major disengagement and de-escalation.

“The ground commanders are still holding discussions to resolve the situation. We reiterate the consensus reached between the two Foreign ministers and Special Representatives that the situation on the border should be handled in a responsible manner and either side should not take any provocative action or escalate matters," Srivastava said referring to two telephone conversations in June and July at senior levels between India and China.

“Now, the way ahead is negotiations both through the diplomatic and military channels the Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue. We therefore strongly urge the Chinese side to sincerely engage the Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring peace and tranquility in the border areas" through complete disengagement and de-escalation, Srivastava said.

The comments came on a day Indian army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Ladakh to review the situation after Indian troops took positions on strategic heights on mountains on the south bank of Panging Tso lake over the weekend. The moves, which India has said are defensive in nature, have given the Indian army an edge over the Chinese – especially since the current Indian positions on the south bank of Pangong Tso lake overlook key Chinese posts across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border. On the opposite north bank too, India has over the past few days consolidated its position.

Speaking at the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, India’s chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat said India was capable of addressing the challenges presented by China in a suitable way. Rawat also warned Pakistan against posing a challenge to New Delhi when it was dealing with threats from China, saying that Islamabad would suffer “heavy losses" if it attempted any misadventure. A two pronged attack from Pakistan and China has long been anticipated and its possibility debated by strategists in India.

Along with stepping up vigil and deployment besides reworking its positions on the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso lake, India was also keeping a close eye on its eastern flank especially Arunachal Pradesh. A statement from the Indian Air Force said that air force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria had visited bases in the eastern sector to review operational preparedness – a sign that New Delhi was not letting down its guard.

