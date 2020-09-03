Blame for rising tensions between two countries lay with China: Foreign ministry

Srivastava’s comments came on a day Indian and Chinese military commanders were continuing dialogue -- for the fourth day in a row -- to defuse tensions that had spiked over 29-30 April the weekend. Talks over the past three days had ended inconclusively, with India saying that China attempted to intrude even as the talks were on. This came after Chinese soldiers tried to open a new front in the current faceoff between the two sides by attempting intrusions along the south bank of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. India said these were thwarted.