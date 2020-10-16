Blame game ensues between Javadekar, AAP over pollution

However, Kejriwal said that stubble burning causes huge pollution every year and blaming one another will not help. The government is taking steps to ensure that Delhi’s own pollution levels are reduced, he added. “Staying in denial will not help. If stubble burning causes only 4% pollution, then why has pollution suddenly increased in the last fortnight? Air was clean before that. Same story every year. There’s no massive jump in any local source of pollution in last few days to cause this spike," Kejriwal tweeted. “Let’s accept that stubble burning causes huge pollution every year in North India during this time. And let’s all together find a solution sincerely. Blame game and politics hasn’t helped anyone. People are suffering. I am extremely worried that pollution will play havoc coupled with corona," he added.