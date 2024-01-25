'Blaming others for own misdeeds...', India reacts to Pakistan's allegations over killing of two citizens
Blaming others for own misdeeds can neither be justification nor solution: MEA on Pak allegations of Indian link in killing 2 of its citizens.
Reacting to Pakistan’s claim that Islamabad had “credible evidence" linking “Indian agents" to the killings of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday said, “blaming others for own misdeeds can neither be justification nor solution."