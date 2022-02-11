Blanket ban on imports of drones may disrupt industry

Smit Shah, president of the Drone Federation of India, said Indian manufacturers have already supplied drones assembled here for commercial operations, surveillance, agriculture spraying, and healthcare delivery, besides for the use of the armed forces. “If you are assembling a drone with 20 components and you import 15 components and assemble it in India, your indigenization content is very low. But the fact that you are importing components from 15 vendors and integrating them gives you control and understanding of the technology. Later, if you want to indigenize five of them, you will have the know-how to do it," Shah added.