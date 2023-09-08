‘Blanket crypto ban hard to implement’2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 12:03 AM IST
The joint paper from IMF and G20’s risk watchdog, the Financial Stability Board, has attempted to offer a roadmap for regulating crypto assets and helping nations integrate virtual digital assets into their digital financial systems
NEW DELHI : A blanket ban on crypto assets may be hard to pull off, and nations must instead apply rules on money laundering and terror finance to these assets and service providers, an influential policy paper said, while noting that increased adoption of these assets could undermine monetary policy transmission.