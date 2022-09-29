Another blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early morning today. This is the second such blast in the last 8 hours.

The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30 am but no one was injured, PTI quoted sources.

The incidents occurred just days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah starting October 4. He was supposed to embark on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2. However, the visit was rescheduled.

On Wednesday night, a blast occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, injuring two people, sources said, adding the bus used to be parked at the spot daily.

The bus on which the second blast occurred had come from Basantgarh in Udhampur district and was on night halt at the bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

DIG of Udhampur-Reasi range Suleman Choudary said two to three buses have suffered damage in the blasts. "The nature of explosives and other things are under investigation. It needs a detailed probe," he said.