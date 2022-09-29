Blast at bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur; no casualty reported1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 10:40 AM IST
The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30 am but no one was injured
Another blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early morning today. This is the second such blast in the last 8 hours.