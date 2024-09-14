Blast at Central Kolkata amid protests injures one; police probe incident

An explosion at the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road injured a 58-year-old rag picker. He was hospitalized with a wrist injury. The area was secured, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads investigated the scene before traffic resumed.

Livemint
Published14 Sep 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Central Kolkata explosion: The area was cordoned with security tape and then Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) team was called.
Central Kolkata explosion: The area was cordoned with security tape and then Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) team was called.

Kolkata News: A 58-year-old rag picker was injured in a blast that occurred today at around 1.45 pm on the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata, officials said.

Information was received at around 13.45 hours that at the crossing of Blochmann Street and S N Banerjee Road an incident of blast took place and one person, a rag picker was injured, informed Kolkata Police.

Also Read | TMC claims ‘left, ultra-left’ will ‘attack’ protesting medics, posts audio clip

According to reports, a plastic gunny bag was found at the scene. This was removed by the bomb disposal squad later.

The ragpicker, identified as Bapi Das, was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Accordingly, OC Taltala went there and learnt that injured was taken to Nil Ratan Sircar and has sustained injury on his right wrist.

The area was cordoned with security tape and then Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) team was called.

“Accordingly, BDDS personnel reached, checked the bag and the vicinity. After their clearance, traffic was allowed”, said Kolkata Police.

Also Read | ‘My last attempt…’: Mamata Banerjee’s surprise visit to protesting doctors

Meanwhile, in an effort to monitor the situation and ensure security, the Kolkata Police have installed CCTV cameras at the Junior doctor protest site in Kolkata's Salt Lake and surrounding areas.

Earlier, TMC had claimed that ‘Ultra-Left and Left’ organisartions were preparing to ‘attack’ the protesting doctors. TMC leader Kunal Kunal Ghosh had posted the audio clip claiming an attack was being planned.

Later the Kolkata Police took suo moto cognisance of the TMC claim and arrested two people.

Also Read | Kolkata court turns down CBI request for narco test of rape accused Sanjay Roy

The junior doctors continued their protest near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata, demanding justice and calling for enhanced safety measures at medical institutions, even after the Supreme Court set a deadline for doctors to resume work on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 13, junior doctors in Kolkata criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister for rejecting their request to live telecast a meeting and for not meeting with them.

They argued that their request was reasonable, given that parliamentary discussions and many administrative meetings are broadcast live. The doctors expressed frustration over being asked to leave electronic gadgets outside the meeting hall, which prevented them from recording the proceedings.

The second-year postgraduate medical student was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBlast at Central Kolkata amid protests injures one; police probe incident

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.00790.00
      Chennai
      73,100.00880.00
      Delhi
      75,310.002,420.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.001,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue