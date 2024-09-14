Blast at Central Kolkata amid protests injures one; police probe incident

An explosion at the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road injured a 58-year-old rag picker. He was hospitalized with a wrist injury. The area was secured, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads investigated the scene before traffic resumed.

Kolkata News: A 58-year-old rag picker was injured in a blast that occurred today at around 1.45 pm on the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Information was received at around 13.45 hours that at the crossing of Blochmann Street and S N Banerjee Road an incident of blast took place and one person, a rag picker was injured, informed Kolkata Police.

According to reports, a plastic gunny bag was found at the scene. This was removed by the bomb disposal squad later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ragpicker, identified as Bapi Das, was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Accordingly, OC Taltala went there and learnt that injured was taken to Nil Ratan Sircar and has sustained injury on his right wrist.

The area was cordoned with security tape and then Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) team was called. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Accordingly, BDDS personnel reached, checked the bag and the vicinity. After their clearance, traffic was allowed", said Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, in an effort to monitor the situation and ensure security, the Kolkata Police have installed CCTV cameras at the Junior doctor protest site in Kolkata's Salt Lake and surrounding areas.

Earlier, TMC had claimed that ‘Ultra-Left and Left’ organisartions were preparing to ‘attack’ the protesting doctors. TMC leader Kunal Kunal Ghosh had posted the audio clip claiming an attack was being planned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later the Kolkata Police took suo moto cognisance of the TMC claim and arrested two people.

The junior doctors continued their protest near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata, demanding justice and calling for enhanced safety measures at medical institutions, even after the Supreme Court set a deadline for doctors to resume work on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 13, junior doctors in Kolkata criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister for rejecting their request to live telecast a meeting and for not meeting with them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They argued that their request was reasonable, given that parliamentary discussions and many administrative meetings are broadcast live. The doctors expressed frustration over being asked to leave electronic gadgets outside the meeting hall, which prevented them from recording the proceedings.