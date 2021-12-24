OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Blast at chemical factory in Vadodara; many injured. Check details
Listen to this article

At least 7-8 labours were injured after an explosion occurred in a chemical factory in Makarpura GIDC, Vadodara, today.

“We received a call regarding the blast. No causality as of now. 7-8 persons were injured and shifted to hospital," Nikunj Azad, Fire Officer, told news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout