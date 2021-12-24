Blast at chemical factory in Vadodara; many injured. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At least 7-8 labours were injured after an explosion occurred in a chemical factory in Makarpura GIDC, Vadodara, today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We received a call regarding the blast. No causality as of now. 7-8 persons were injured and shifted to hospital," Nikunj Azad, Fire Officer, told news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.

