Blast at chemical factory in Vadodara; many injured. Check details

Blast at chemical factory in Vadodara; many injured. Check details1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- Fire department officials have been called; no casualty reported so far
At least 7-8 labours were injured after an explosion occurred in a chemical factory in Makarpura GIDC, Vadodara, today.
“We received a call regarding the blast. No causality as of now. 7-8 persons were injured and shifted to hospital," Nikunj Azad, Fire Officer, told news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
