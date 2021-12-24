Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Blast at chemical factory in Vadodara; many injured. Check details

Blast at chemical factory in Vadodara; many injured. Check details

Blast happened at a chemical factory in Makarpura GIDC, Vadodara
1 min read . 02:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Fire department officials have been called; no casualty reported so far

At least 7-8 labours were injured after an explosion occurred in a chemical factory in Makarpura GIDC, Vadodara, today.

“We received a call regarding the blast. No causality as of now. 7-8 persons were injured and shifted to hospital," Nikunj Azad, Fire Officer, told news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.

