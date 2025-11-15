Blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar as seized explosive material explodes while taking samples — Video

At least eight police personnel were injured on Friday after an accidental explosion took place at Nowgam police station in Srinagar.

The blast took place as officials were taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case, reported PTI, quoting an official.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the blast. Firefighters, ambulances and senior officials rushed to the spot.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had brought the 360 kilograms of explosive material from Faridabad after seizing it from the rented residence of Dr Muzzamil Ganaie, alias Musaib, a native of Koil in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama who was arrested in a joint operation by Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

It was not immediately known if the entire 360 kg of explosives was stored at the police station, where the primary case for the terror module was registered.

The explosives were stored by Ganaie and Dr Umar Nabi, the man who was driving an explosives-laden car which detonated outside Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, in which at least 13 people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries.

In total, 2,900 kg of explosive material was found. Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate as well as arms and ammunition were recovered from Ganaie's rented accommodation in Faridabad

He worked as a doctor at the Al Falah University, which also houses a hospital on its campus.

During the investigation, the role of Muzammil was found to be suspicious, following which a team from the Nowgam police station in Kashmir arrested Muzammil with the assistance of the Faridabad Crime Branch, the statement said.

The government has termed the explosion, which ripped through a car near Red fort, as a ‘heinous terror incident’, directing investigating agencies to deal with the case with the “utmost urgency and professionalism.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat conducted a hybrid security review of the Union Territory.