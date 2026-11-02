Blast at Visakhapatnam's HPCL oil refinery: What led to blaze? Cause of fire, casualties - what we know

A fire broke out at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday night, sending towering flames into the sky and triggering panic in the surrounding industrial area. While reports of an explosion prompted concern among residents, HPCL sources indicated that a tank explosion was considered unlikely. Police confirmed that no casualties had been reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed an intense blaze illuminating the night sky, accompanied by thick plumes of smoke rising from the refinery complex. The visuals fuelled speculation about a possible explosion at the facility, although the precise circumstances behind the fire remain unclear.

HPCL Visakhapatnam refinery fire: What happened? The fire broke out at the HPCL facility in Visakhapatnam on Monday night, police officials confirmed.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi said there had been no casualties in the incident.

"A fire broke out in Vizag HPCL facility and there were no casualties," Bagchi said.

According to a report by The Times of India, rumours of an explosion involving an oil storage tank spread across the industrial area following the incident. The reports of a possible blast added to concerns as visuals of flames and dense smoke emerged from the site.

Was there an explosion at HPCL's Vizag refinery? Despite speculation about a possible tank explosion, HPCL sources told The Times of India that the likelihood of such an incident was low.

The distinction is significant, as the fire and reports of an explosion have not been established as the same event. While the blaze at the refinery has been confirmed by police, the possibility of a tank explosion remains unverified.

Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident to establish what happened inside the refinery premises.

What caused the fire at HPCL's Visakhapatnam refinery? The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The police commissioner said the oil marketing company was yet to confirm the cause of the accident. HPCL officials in the know have also indicated that officials are investigating the sequence of events that led to the blaze.

There has been no official confirmation of whether the fire originated from an equipment failure, an operational issue or another cause.

Were there any casualties? What is the latest update? No casualties have been reported in connection with the HPCL refinery fire, according to the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner.