Several people are feared to have injured in an explosion that took place in Ludhiana District Court Complex today, news agency ANI reported. The blast took place when the court was functioning.

Punjab | Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex, several feared injured



Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

The explosion reportedly took place in the second floor's washroom. The second floor of the court complex houses at least eight courtrooms.

The entire area has been cordoned off by the Ludhiana police. Cops are now evacuating the court building.

As per Hindustan Times, one of those injured in the blast has been identified as RS Mand.

More details are awaited.

