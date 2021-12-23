OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Blast in Ludhiana District Court complex; many injured
Listen to this article

Several people are feared to have injured in an explosion that took place in Ludhiana District Court Complex today, news agency ANI reported. The blast took place when the court was functioning.

The explosion reportedly took place in the second floor's washroom. The second floor of the court complex houses at least eight courtrooms.

The entire area has been cordoned off by the Ludhiana police. Cops are now evacuating the court building.

As per Hindustan Times, one of those injured in the blast has been identified as RS Mand.

More details are awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout