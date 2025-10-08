Blast in two parked scooters in Kanpur, 6 people injured; forensic team rushes to spot

At least six people, including a woman, were injured after two scooters exploded in Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar area in Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Wednesday. The vehicles were parked at the area which falls under the Mulganj police station of Kanpur.

Six pedestrians standing nearby the scooters sustained injuries and were admitted to the Ursula Hospital.

The explosion took place around 7:15 PM, after which forensic teams rushed to spot.

“All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger... Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this... We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later,” Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

The latest explosion comes days after at least two people were killed, and five others were injured in a blast – at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Saturday.

2 killed, 5 injured in blast in coaching centre According to the police, the blast occurred likely due to excessive concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement.

"We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. "Field unit and fire services are working on the spot. Prima facie, it seems to be a coaching institute, and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there. A switchboard was also found there; perhaps the blast occurred due to that. The injured are under treatment. Investigation is being done." Farrukhabad SP Arti Singh told reporters.

Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident.