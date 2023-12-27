Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi: Cops find 2 suspects, letter to envoy; travel advisory issued | Top 10 updates
Delhi police have identified two suspects after examining CCTV footage following a suspected blast near the Israel embassy. Their involvement has not been confirmed.
A day after receiving a call about a suspected blast being heard near the Israel embassy, Delhi police have zeroed in on two ‘suspects’ after examining the CCTV footage. However, officials have not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same, said sources as quoted by the news agency ANI.