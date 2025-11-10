Blast near Red Fort: Are schools in Delhi closed tomorrow? Car explosion shakes national capital

A massive car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on 10 November killed at least eight people and injured 24. Witnesses said the explosion was so intense they felt they “were all going to die”.

According to a PTI report, Delhi Police have detained the owner of the car in which the explosion occurred near the Red Fort. He is being questioned.

Are schools in Delhi closed tomorrow The Delhi government has not announced that schools will remain closed tomorrow, 11 November. However, security has been tightened across the city, especially around sensitive areas. No official order has been issued to close schools or offices.

Delhi blasts: US monitoring situation The United States has said it is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to provide consular assistance.

“We are aware of the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

Delhi blasts: Uttarakhand on high alert Uttarakhand has been placed on high alert after the Delhi blast, and security is being strengthened across the state. ADG (Law and Order) V. Murugeshan told ANI that an alert had been issued statewide.

“Superintendents of Police in all thirteen districts have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in their respective areas,” he said.

Delhi blasts: National capital on high alert The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has placed all Delhi-NCR installations under its security cover on high alert. The force stated that the Delhi Metro, the Red Fort, government buildings and the IGI Airport are being closely monitored.

Delhi and neighbouring states have stepped up security, with strict checks at border points.

Delhi blasts: Bihar on high alert Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has issued a high alert across the state. He told ANI that police forces had been deployed at all Bihar border points with strict checking underway.

However, DGP Kumar urged voters to cast their votes without fear. According to him, the state has already been on high alert for 72 hours due to the elections.