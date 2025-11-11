Blast near Red Fort not a suicide attack, initial findings say suspect acted hastily: Report

Initial findings in the deadly blast that occurred near Red Fort have indicated that the car explosion was not a typical suicide blast, but was instead triggered in panic by the suspect.

Security agencies have been conducting raids across multiple locations linked to terror networks and have recovered significant quantities of explosives in Faridabad, Saharanpur, Pulwama, and other areas. Investigators believe the suspect acted hastily under mounting pressure.

Sources told ANI that the suspect did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing -- he neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally. The blast near the Red Fort did not follow the typical modus operandi of suicide bombers, who aim to inflict maximum damage.

The publication also reported that the bomb that was used in the blast was premature and not fully developed to inflict maximum damage. This is why the explosion did not create a crater, and shrapnels or projectiles were not found at the blast site.

Moreover, the vehicle was still in motion when the blast occurred and the IED was not equipped enough to cause heavy casualties.

The sources also revealed that coordinated crackdowns and pan-India vigilance managed to avert an attack that could have been deadlier.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister chaired a meeting with senior officials, after which he said the perpetrators of this attack will "face the full wrath of our agencies".

He has instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a report at the earliest and has also asked the the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match the samples recovered from the blast site and submit a comprehensive report at the earliest.

Searches in Uttar Pradesh Security agencies have widened their investigations across other states like Uttar Pradesh after the Delhi blast.

A joint team of local police officials and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) carried out a search at the residence of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, who was earlier taken into custody in connection with the case.

Her father told reporters that he was "shocked to hear of her alleged involvement," as per ANI.