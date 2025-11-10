Blast near Red Fort today: Delhi residents describe horror, ‘Saw body parts scattered on road' | Watch video

Red Fort blast: On 10 November, a powerful blast in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station killed at least eight people and injured 12. Witnesses said the explosion was so strong they felt they “were all going to die”.

Several vehicles caught fire and sustained significant damage. Delhi Fire Services and LNJP Hospital confirmed the deaths and ongoing treatment of the injured.

“When we saw someone's hand on the road. Then, we saw someone’s lungs. Nobody could even imagine what had happened,” a local told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Blast News Live: UP on high alert as 8 die in car explosion near Red Fort

“When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could determine what had happened. Several cars have been damaged,” the Delhi resident said.

“I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt like the Earth would crack open. I left my shop and started running. Some families also started running and fell to the ground. It seemed like, if there was another explosion, we’d all die. I felt like watching death approaching me,” a local shopkeeper told ANI.

DIG CRPF Kishor Prasad also reached the spot. When asked for details, he said, “Let me visit the spot and investigate. It is too early to say anything. I am just going to the site. I have no idea how many people have been killed.”

A local resident said: “I saw burning flames from my house. Then, I came down to see what had happened. There was a massive explosion. The windows started shaking. I live near (the gurdwara).”

“We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot,” Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said.

Also Read | Red Fort blast: Videos show cars gutted after massive explosion near metro

After the Delhi blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner. The Home Minister will maintain continuous contact with the IB Director, according to reports.

New Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle coming towards the red light, and passengers were there. With that, other vehicles got affected.”

“All the agencies, Delhi Police, FSL, NIA, NSG teams came, they are taking stock of the situation. An investigation is going on; you will be updated. Some deaths happened, a few people got injured, and you will be updated on that. The situation is being regularly monitored. The Home Minister is being regularly briefed,” he added.

UP is on high alert Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert after the blast near Gate 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station. UP ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash has informed ANI that the DGP has instructed all senior officers to enhance security at sensitive religious sites, key districts and border areas.