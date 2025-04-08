Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar; probe on

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar. Police said that they are monitoring the CCTV and investigating whether it was a grenade attack or something else.

Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters, “Around 1 am, we got information of blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else...”

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told ANI that he heard the sound of thunder.

“There was a blast at around 1 am...I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here…”