Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar; probe on

A blast occurred outside BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, Punjab. Police are investigating the incident, checking CCTV footage, and determining if it was a grenade attack. Kalia initially thought it was thunder until informed of the explosion.

Livemint
Published8 Apr 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Punjab: Blast outside residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar. Police said that they are monitoring the CCTV and investigating whether it was a grenade attack or something else.

Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters, “Around 1 am, we got information of blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else...”

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told ANI that he heard the sound of thunder.

“There was a blast at around 1 am...I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here…”

(With input from agencies)

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 09:03 AM IST
