'Blatant hate speeches': Supreme Court directs Centre to tackle 'problem' in the wake of Nuh communal riots2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST
The Supreme Court was hearing a plea over alleged ‘blatant hate speeches’ calling for killing members of a particular community and their social and economic boycott at rallies in different states, including Haryana.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday rapped the Indian government and asked the latter to form a committee to look into hate speeches all across the country. This comes at a time when Haryana's Nuh district has witnessed communal riots that claimed six lives.
