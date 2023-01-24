‘Bleeding in the brain’, ‘stunned growth’: COVID can dangerously harm foetus. Detail here2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:46 PM IST
The researchers said different strains of COVID that emerged during the pandemic led to varying degrees of damage
Getting COVID during pregnancy can turn out to be dangerous for the fetuses and placentas, a new study showed adding that there is ‘greater risk of experiencing growth impairment or vascular lesions in organs and brain’. The researchers, however, pointed out that different strains of the virus that emerged during the pandemic led to varying degrees of damage and the harmful effects were higher for the early strains
