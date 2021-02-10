Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Myanmar

NEW DELHI : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar overnight Wednesday to reaffirm the US-India partnership and discuss the military coup in Burma or Myanmar, a US state department statement said.

The conversation between Blinken and Jaishankar is the second since Blinken took office last month. The previous telephonic conversation was on 29 January.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

“Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the military coup and the importance of rule of law and the democratic process in Burma," the US statement said.

“The Secretary and the Minister also discussed regional developments, including the value of U.S.-India cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Both sides look forward to expanded regional cooperation, including through the Quad, and to address the challenges of COVID and climate change," it said.

When asked about a Quad meeting — among the leaders of India, US, Australia and Japan that was reportedly to happen shortly — Ned Price, the US state department spokesman described the “Quad is a key example of the US and our closest partners including in this case India pulling together for a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

“We view the Quad as having essential momentum and important potential and that’s why we are going to build on it," Price said without confirming a Quad meeting at the level of leaders of the four countries.

Building on the Quad would mean deepening focus on traditional areas including maritime security, Price said.

Blinken in a Twitter post said: “Our partnership with India across the Indo-Pacific is critical to addressing challenges we face in the region and globally. @DrSJaishankar and I had a fruitful discussion about ways to strengthen our cooperation to address regional developments, including the situation in Burma."

Jaishankar on his part tweeted: "Welcomed the comprehensive discussion today with @SecBlinken. Reviewed Indo-Pacific developments and Quad cooperation. Exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. Look forward to remaining in touch."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via