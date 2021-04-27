Blinken meets US business leaders to help India in its covid battle

India has been looking to get cryogenic containers to transport liquid medical oxygen to overstretched hospitals as they battle to save critically ill patients. Scores of patients have been reported dead due to the lack of oxygen support. Coupled with this, was a shortage of critical drugs and vaccines. One of the key items on India’s wish list to the US has been quick export of vital components required for vaccine production in India. The export of 37 critical components had slowed down as Biden invoked the 1950 Defence production act which prioritises domestic needs of the US over exports to other countries.