Blinkit delivers bread in 10 min, but customers found this in it: Watch video

Blinkit delivers bread in 10 min, but customers found this in it: Watch video2 min read . 03:48 PM IST
The customer said from the next time, he would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.
Life has become much easier with 10-minute deliveries but, some unpleasant experiences force us to think twice before we make them a daily habit.
In such an incident, a man who had ordered bread through online delivery company Blinkit received the same within the promised time but when he opened the packet, he found a rat inside it. Second thinking his decision, he said from the next time, he would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.
Later, Nitin Arora took to Twitter to say, most unpleasant experience with Letsblinkit, where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.
Many other users also said that they had similar experience with the company.
Same issue with me I received the rotten goods from Blinkit and not getting any support from Customer service then I decided to visit there store where they dispatch the orders no wonder if rat was found in a packet the store was totally messed and full of insects and garbage, one user said.
Another user pointed out, As much as #EnglishOven and #Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for “Safety"
One of the other problems as a consumer I have faced is when a bulk shopping is done especially biscuits which are delivered are in bad bad condition, almost every biscuit is broken into pieces. Delivery guys are also least interested in taking care the products while delivering, commented the third user.
Blinkit, later, responded to Nitin's issue saying ‘this is not the experience we wanted you to have.’ The company also promised to look into the matter.
Blinkit, later, responded to Nitin's issue saying ‘this is not the experience we wanted you to have.’ The company also promised to look into the matter.