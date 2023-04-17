As Blinkit delivery executives continue their strike against the recent changes made to delivery incentive structures in the region, the Zomato-owned quick commerce platform has said that it is permanently shutting some of its dark stores in Delhi and Gurugram.

The delivery executives have claimed that they have received the intimation regarding the closures of dark stores on the Blinkit delivery partner app. The company also assigned a reason for the permanent closure and said that no work is going on around the stores for the past 3 to 4 days.

The message referred to in the statement informs the delivery worker that they can no longer work with the platform because the dark store they were associated with has been shut down.

Quick-commerce platforms have specific locations, called "dark stores," where they store and package their products for delivery, and riders are only allowed to deliver from these specified “dark stores."

In 2022, the board of Zomato approved the acquisition of Blinkit for ₹4,447 crore in an all-stock deal.

The protest by delivery executives came after Zomato implemented modifications to the remuneration arrangement for Blinkit workers. Under the updated structure, delivery personnel will receive no less than ₹15 for each delivery within a 1 km radius, compared to the prior rate of ₹25. In addition, if the distance traveled for a delivery exceeds 1 km, the workers will be compensated based on the distance traveled, with a rate ranging from ₹10 to ₹14 per km.

The protests launched on 12 April have mainly affected the services in Delhi and Gurugram. “Only Gurgaon and Noida remain majorly affected currently. We are working with the authorities to ensure that those of our riders willing to work in these areas are allowed to work safely," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

