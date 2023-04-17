Blinkit permanently shuts some ‘dark stores’ in Delhi-NCR amid delivery workers' protest2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST
- The delivery executives have claimed that they have received the intimation regarding the closures of dark stores on the Blinkit delivery partner app
As Blinkit delivery executives continue their strike against the recent changes made to delivery incentive structures in the region, the Zomato-owned quick commerce platform has said that it is permanently shutting some of its dark stores in Delhi and Gurugram.
