The protest by delivery executives came after Zomato implemented modifications to the remuneration arrangement for Blinkit workers. Under the updated structure, delivery personnel will receive no less than ₹15 for each delivery within a 1 km radius, compared to the prior rate of ₹25. In addition, if the distance traveled for a delivery exceeds 1 km, the workers will be compensated based on the distance traveled, with a rate ranging from ₹10 to ₹14 per km.