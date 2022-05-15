This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Blistering heat sweeps across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 deg C
Blistering heat sweeps across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 deg C
08:37 PM IST
A blistering heatwave swept through Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR with the mercury hovering above normal levels. Gurugram of Haryana registered a temp of 48.1 deg C, Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi sizzled at 49.2 deg Celsius, making it the hottest place in the Delhi-NCR region
A blistering heatwave swept through Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR on Sunday with the mercury hovering above normal levels. While Gurugram of Haryana registered a temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius, Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi sizzled at 49.2 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the Delhi-NCR region.
Most of the places in Haryana saw a maximum temperature well above 43 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. Hisar registered a temperature of 47.3 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 47.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 46.7 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.
Muktsar in Punjab also reeled under extreme hot weather conditions, recording a day-temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius while Amritsar sweltered under severe heat at 46.1 degrees Celsius.
Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, too, experienced hot weather conditions, recording respective maximum temperatures of 46.2 degrees Celsius and 46.1 degrees Celsius. Moga recorded a high of 46.1 deg C while Ferozepur sizzled at a high of 46.9 deg C.
Ambala and Karnal registered a comparatively low temperature of 42.1 deg c and 42.4 deg C respectively during the daytime.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved yet another hot day, with the maximum settling at 43 deg C.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department forecasted some relief from severe heat in the next two days in Punjab and Haryana.
The weather is likely to be dry during the next 24 hours; light rain is anticipated at isolated places in the subsequent 48 hours. Dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places on May 16 and 17 in Punjab and Haryana, the weather office said.
