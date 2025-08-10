Subscribe

Block on Mumbai's Central and Western Railways today: Train schedules impacted on August 10, check schedule here

Published10 Aug 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Mumbai local train update: Local train services will be impacted by a midnight block on the Central Railway and Jumbo block on the Western Railway. Check here for what will be affected and how.
Mumbai city's train services are set to be impacted on August 10, as the local networks undertake update and maintenance works today. 

The Central Railways network in Mumbai has undertaken a special midnight block today on August 10, which is likely to impact local train services throughout the day, according to a report by The Economic Times. 

The midnight block is for girder work between the CR local lines' Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur stations, it added.

Further, the Western line will see services on the Harbour, Trans-Trans-harbour, and Uran lines hit due to a Jumbo Block for track maintenance work between Mahim and Santacruz.

 

(This is a developing story, more updates coming…)

 
