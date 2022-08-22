'Blocked YouTube channels spread nuclear fear, fake news,' say officials

'Blocked YouTube channels spread nuclear fear, fake news,' say officials2 min read . 12:00 PM IST
The Indian government recently blocked more than 100 YouTube channels as they were spreading fake information and communal hatred, an official said
The Centre began cracking down on such YouTube channels in December 2021 using its emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
The official said the central government blocked 102 YouTube channels numerous websites and social media accounts that used templates and logos of popular television channels to mislead their viewers into believing that the news presented by them was authentic.
The intelligence agencies have been monitoring social media accounts, and websites and flagging them to the ministry for action.
"Several of these channels were even earning revenue through advertisements and monetising fake news," the official said.
Last week, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one based in Pakistan, for presenting news such as 'ban on Bakra-eid celebrations in India', purported "attacks" on religious places revered by Muslims and joint "invasion" of Turkey by India and Egypt.
A YouTube channel, A M Razvi, talked about "military action on Ajmer Dargah" and "Muslims flying an Islamic flag on a temple", while Pakistan-based 'News ki Duniya' channels claimed that the 'Qutub Minar mosque' had been demolished.
Another YouTube channel 'Naya Pakistan Global' claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong un had sent his army to Ayodhya.
In January this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of YouTube channels that propagated content to encourage separatism, divide India into the lines of religion, and create animosity among the various sections of the Indian society.
It had identified two networks – Apni Duniya Network, which was operating 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network, which was operating 13 YouTube channels.
Another YouTube channel 'Cover Point' had claimed that India had lost a nuclear warhead and termed it a "win" for Pakistan and ISI.
"All these networks appeared to be operated with a single goal of spreading fake news oriented towards the Indian audience," the ministry had said.
In December last year, the ministry had said that YouTube channels in question had also posted content on protests on issues such as the three farm laws, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in a bid to incite the minorities against the government.
