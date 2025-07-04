‘Blood all over house, woman’s throat slit’: New details emerge in Delhi Lajpat Nagar double murder case

Gruesome details have come to light as the Delhi Police continue to investigate the murder of a 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son in the Lajpat Nagar area. An officer described the crime scene, saying, "There was blood all over the house."

"The woman was lying dead, with her throat slit, in a room on the floor next to the bed. When we opened the washroom, the son was lying dead inside, with his throat slit as well," the officer at the scene of the crime was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

The woman and her son were allegedly murdered inside their residence in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, "Prima facie, the incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8:30 pm on Wednesday.”

The incident came to light when a PCR call was received at 9.43 pm on Wednesday from Kuldeep Sewani, a resident of Lajpat Nagar-I.

Kuldeep informed police that his wife Ruchika (42) and son were not answering his calls and that there were bloodstains on the staircase of their house.

"A PCR van and an investigation team rushed to the spot where Kuldeep reported that the main gate of the house was locked from outside. Bloodstains were seen on the staircase leading to the house," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast, Hemant Tiwari.

"Police forcibly opened the door and found the bodies of the woman and her son inside," he added.

Police said that Ruchika's body was found with the throat slit in the bedroom, while the body of her 14-year-old son was recovered from the bathroom. Both were killed with a sharp weapon,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Who’s the culprit? Police suspect the role of 24-year-old Mukesh Kumar. He reportedly worked as a helper at Kuldeep Sewani's garment shop in the Lajpat Nagar market. Kumar would also transport garment.

Accused Mukesh Kumar is a native of Bihar's Hajipur. He was nabbed by Uttar Pradesh Railway Police from a train while he was trying to flee, police said.

Earlier, police suspected him as a house help, PTI reported.

Police said Mukesh was working with the family for the past 3-4 years in their shop and had access to their house as the family used to store their products in a house godown.

“Though he was employed as a shop help in Lajpat Nagar, he also assisted Kuldeep and Ruchika to drive their vehicle,” they said.

"Kuldeep and Ruchika jointly ran the business and their son was a class 10 student," said DCP Tiwari.

The reason behind the murder Police suspect this murder to be an “act of revenge.” It was claimed that the woman had allegedly scolded Mukesh publicly for not repaying a loan of around ₹40,000.

A source told news agency PTI, “The accused was scolded by the woman during the day, which appears to have triggered the act of revenge.”

It was also claimed that accused Mukesh was under pressure after borrowing over ₹40,000 from his employer and being reprimanded for not working properly and taking leaves repeatedly.

"Mukesh had taken an eight-day leave to visit his village for his engagement, but he failed to return even after 25 days,” the source said.

“Upon his return a few days ago, he again demanded more money and additional leave, which led to a confrontation with his employers -- Kuldeep and Ruchika," said the source.

"He came back briefly asking for more money and disappeared again. We had not expected this," said Prem Sagar, another worker at the garment store.

“The couple scolded him for his irregular behaviour and demanded that he return two mobile phones given to him along with the borrowed money,” police said.

How the murder was executed When Kuldeep was at his shop on Wednesday evening, Mukesh allegedly told him that he was going to the house godown to collect some cloth.

Instead, “he procured a sharp-edged weapon and went straight to the residence,” police said.

"He rang the bell and told Ruchika that he needed to pick up products from the godown. Once inside, he allegedly attacked her with the weapon,” the DCP said.

Her teenage son, who was in the upper portion of the house, is believed to have heard the commotion and came running. The accused also allegedly stabbed him to death.

“When her 14-year-old son came downstairs upon hearing the commotion, Mukesh, hiding near the bathroom, attacked him as well before fleeing the scene," the DCP said.