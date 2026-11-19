New Delhi: Blood centres across India that fail mandatory quality audits could soon be barred from conducting routine testing until they identify what went wrong and fix it, according to the proposals submitted to the top drug-regulatory advisory body.
If approved, the proposal by a sub-committee of the Drugs Consultative Committee will make participation of roughly 5,000 registered blood centres in external quality checks legally binding under the Drugs Rules, 1945, according to two people and a document seen by Mint.