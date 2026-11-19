NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Blood centres across India that fail mandatory quality audits could soon be barred from conducting routine testing until they identify what went wrong and fix it, according to the proposals submitted to the top drug-regulatory advisory body.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Blood centres across India that fail mandatory quality audits could soon be barred from conducting routine testing until they identify what went wrong and fix it, according to the proposals submitted to the top drug-regulatory advisory body.
If approved, the proposal by a sub-committee of the Drugs Consultative Committee will make participation of roughly 5,000 registered blood centres in external quality checks legally binding under the Drugs Rules, 1945, according to two people and a document seen by Mint.
If approved, the proposal by a sub-committee of the Drugs Consultative Committee will make participation of roughly 5,000 registered blood centres in external quality checks legally binding under the Drugs Rules, 1945, according to two people and a document seen by Mint.
The proposals follow reports of several cases involving infected or mismatched blood transfusions in children. In Jharkhand, five children with thalassemia, aged 5 to 7, allegedly contracted HIV after receiving transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.
India collected 14.6 million units of blood in 2024-25, up 15% year-on-year, the Union ministry of health and family welfare told Parliament in August 2025. Around 70% of this supply came from voluntary, non-remunerated donors, necessitating a robust quality management system at the blood centres.
Stricter oversight
At present, participation of licensed blood centres in the External Quality Assessment Schemes (EQAS) remains voluntary, and lacunae in their testing and collection processes carry no real legal consequences.
Globally, regulatory frameworks in countries such as the US, the UK, and across the European Union mandate regular proficiency testing for blood banks, linking laboratory accreditation and licensing directly to external quality performance.
The World Health Organization also recommends compulsory EQAS participation as a core pillar of national haemovigilance and transfusion safety systems.
Under the EQAS, an independent reference centre sends blind proficiency samples to a licensed blood centre, which must test them to verify its diagnostic accuracy and quality management system.
The recommendations were drawn up by a five-member sub-committee chaired by Rajasthan drugs controller Ajay Phatak, constituted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The panel included state drugs controllers from Jharkhand and Punjab, alongside representatives from the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) and the CDSCO blood centre division.
Blood centres are currently subject to scrutiny by state government regulators, but their mandatory participation in the EQAS would also place them under greater Central government monitoring.
Under the proposed mechanism, registered blood centres will undergo periodic proficiency testing within a structured January-to-December annual calendar (with the Indian Red Cross Society model using three testing cycles per year at a cost of ₹5,000 as a benchmark).
They will need to test distributed proficiency samples—covering blood grouping, cross-matching, haemoglobin, HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, syphilis, and malaria—on the day immediately after receipt.
Blind reference samples will be distributed across five apex national EQAS centres—Christian Medical College Vellore, Indian Red Cross Society Mumbai, Santokba Durlabhji Memorial Hospital Jaipur, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh, and Gauhati Medical College Guwahati—while state drugs controllers will receive all audit reports directly to enforce compliance and conduct regulatory reviews.
"If a blood centre fails to meet the required proficiency standards during a cycle, it cannot continue routine testing without review. The centre will be mandated to perform a formal root cause analysis (RCA) and implement a corrective and preventive action (CAPA) protocol to rectify testing errors,” showed the minutes of the sub-committee meeting.
Proposed punishments for non-compliant facilities include statutory fines, suspension of testing privileges, and disciplinary action by state regulators.
Mint's queries emailed to the spokesperson of the health ministry, CDSCO, and Rajasthan drugs controller remained unanswered.
Welcome move
Blood transfusion safety is not limited to screening donated blood for infections; it requires strict quality control at every stage, from donor selection and blood collection to testing, storage, compatibility checks and administration, said Vijay Kumar Sharma, consultant, internal medicine, Regency Healthcare.
"Mandatory external quality assessments are essential to identify testing inaccuracies before they compromise patient safety. Blood centres must maintain validated testing procedures, trained personnel, proper documentation and continuous monitoring. Any failure should trigger immediate investigation and corrective action,” he added.
The proposal has been submitted to the Drugs Consultative Committee, a top statutory advisory panel of central and state drug regulators, which will soon take a final call on it, according to the two people cited on top.
Before notifying the amendments, the NBTC will develop a phased transition plan and operational guidelines, along with sample pricing norms and non-compliance criteria, to prevent blood supply disruptions. Any draft rules in this regard will go to state blood transfusion councils for feedback.
“Blood transfusion accounts for the major source of viral transmission. Untested or semi-tested blood transfusion is still common, especially in peripheries. This move can help, although it cannot fully ensure that the centres follow the SOPs and guidelines,” said Ravneet Kaur, general manager and lab head, Agilus Diagnostics Lab, Fortis Noida.