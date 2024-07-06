’Blood in classroom...’: Minor student stabs teacher to death in Assam after being ’scolding’

Hours after the teacher scolded a minor at coaching centre in Assam's Sivsagar, the student allegedly stabbed him to death inside the classroom on Saturday, a police officer said.

The student, who is a minor, has been taken to the local police station in Sivsagar.

According to the police, the teacher had scolded the class 11 student earlier in the day over some issue.

“We reached the coaching centre on receiving information of a stabbing incident. According to preliminary information, a student stabbed his teacher. There is a lot of blood in the classroom. The knife was also found there,” the officer said.

The teacher was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared dead.

The officer said the incident happened in the last period of the day, when other teachers had already left.

“We have picked up the student. We don’t know yet what led to the incident. We are in the process of collecting the CCTV footage,” the officer added.

A classmate of the accused claimed that the teacher had scolded him over some matter earlier in the day.

