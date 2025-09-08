After 7 years, India witnesses Blood Moon: When will the next one occur?

Millions of sky-gazers across India and around the globe turned their eyes to the skies on Sunday night to witness a rare celestial spectacle — the total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the “Blood Moon.” The moon appeared in a shade of red, an awe-inspiring phenomenon last visible in India in 2018.

Advertisement

Why does the Moon turn red? A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, with Earth blocking sunlight from directly hitting the Moon. Explaining the crimson glow, Ryan Milligan, astrophysicist at Queen’s University Belfast, told AFP: “The Moon appears red during lunar eclipses because the only sunlight reaching it is reflected and scattered through the Earth’s atmosphere. Blue light is scattered more easily than red, leaving the Moon with its iconic ‘bloody glow’.”

When can India see the next ‘Blood Moon’? India had to wait seven years for this eclipse, but the next one won’t take as long. The country will once again witness a nationwide total lunar eclipse on December 31, 2028, giving astronomy enthusiasts another opportunity to marvel at the rare event.

Advertisement

How significant was Sunday’s eclipse? This was the second “Blood Moon” of 2025, following the one in March. It was also the longest such eclipse since 2022, making it a night to remember for both scientists and casual stargazers alike.

What is lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to be darkened. Such alignment occurs during an eclipse season, approximately every six months, during the full moon phase, when the Moon's orbital plane is closest to the plane of the Earth's orbit. This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned with Earth between the other two, which can happen only on the night of a full moon when the Moon is near either lunar node. The type and length of a lunar eclipse depend on the Moon's proximity to the lunar node.

Advertisement